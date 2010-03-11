South America
Ass Burgers
Season 15 E 8 • 10/05/2011
Cartman finds a unique way to cope with Asperger's Syndrome.
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S14 • E12South AmericaMysterion Rises
Mysterion's true identity is revealed. Meanwhile, the Coon, scorned by his fellow Super Heroes, is out for revenge.
11/03/2010
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S14 • E13South AmericaCoon vs. Coon & Friends
Coon and Friends find themselves at the mercy of Cartman who now has the dark lord, Cthulhu, doing his bidding. Kenny wrestles with the curse of his super power through his alter ego, Mysterion.
11/10/2010
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S14 • E14South AmericaCrème Fraiche
Randy's obsession with the Food Network forces Sharon to explore a new interest of her own.
11/17/2010
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S15 • E1South AmericaHUMANCENTiPAD
Kyle is intimately involved in the development of a revolutionary new product called HumancentiPad.
04/27/2011
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S15 • E2South AmericaFunnybot
Jimmy hosts the Special Ed Department's First Annual Comedy Awards.
05/04/2011
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S15 • E3South AmericaRoyal Pudding
The Prince of Canada is about to take a Princess and Ike is obsessed with the Royal Wedding.
05/11/2011
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S15 • E4South AmericaT.M.I.
The T.M.I. scale is finally adjusted and the Pissed off and Angry Party celebrates.
05/18/2011
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S15 • E5South AmericaCrack Baby Athletic Association
Kyle gets in on the ground floor of Cartman's latest business venture, The Crack Baby Athletic Association.
05/25/2011
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S15 • E6South AmericaCity Sushi
Butters is diagnosed with multiple personality disorder.
06/01/2011
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S15 • E7South AmericaYou're Getting Old
Just after Stan's 10th birthday, his worldview starts to change and so do his friendships.
06/08/2011
Full Ep
21:59
S15 • E8South AmericaAss Burgers
Cartman finds a unique way to cope with Asperger's Syndrome.
10/05/2011
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S15 • E9South AmericaThe Last of the Meheecans
Cartman joins the U.S. Border Patrol.
10/12/2011
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S15 • E10South AmericaBass to Mouth
The kids' most scandalous secrets are being leaked on an outrageous new gossip website.
10/19/2011
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S15 • E11South AmericaBroadway Bro Down
After Randy takes Sharon to see a hit musical, he becomes Broadway's biggest fan.
10/26/2011
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S15 • E12South America1%
The 99% is ganging up on Eric Cartman.
11/02/2011
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S15 • E13South AmericaA History Channel Thanksgiving
The boys are getting close to discovering the truth about the first Thanksgiving.
11/09/2011
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S15 • E14South AmericaThe Poor Kid
Kenny ends up in the foster care system after his parents are arrested.
11/16/2011
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S16 • E1South AmericaReverse Cowgirl
When one of the boys leaves the toilet seat up after he uses the bathroom, an unspeakable tragedy occurs.
03/14/2012
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S16 • E2South AmericaCash For Gold
Cartman launches his own gem shopping channel.
03/21/2012
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S16 • E3South AmericaFaith Hilling
The kids are in danger when new trends start to evolve and shift at a rapid pace.
03/28/2012