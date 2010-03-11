South America

Ass Burgers

Season 15 E 8 • 10/05/2011

Cartman finds a unique way to cope with Asperger's Syndrome.

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S14 • E12
South America
Mysterion Rises

Mysterion's true identity is revealed. Meanwhile, the Coon, scorned by his fellow Super Heroes, is out for revenge.
11/03/2010
Full Ep
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S14 • E13
South America
Coon vs. Coon & Friends

Coon and Friends find themselves at the mercy of Cartman who now has the dark lord, Cthulhu, doing his bidding. Kenny wrestles with the curse of his super power through his alter ego, Mysterion.
11/10/2010
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S14 • E14
South America
Crème Fraiche

Randy's obsession with the Food Network forces Sharon to explore a new interest of her own.
11/17/2010
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S15 • E1
South America
HUMANCENTiPAD

Kyle is intimately involved in the development of a revolutionary new product called HumancentiPad.
04/27/2011
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S15 • E2
South America
Funnybot

Jimmy hosts the Special Ed Department's First Annual Comedy Awards.
05/04/2011
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S15 • E3
South America
Royal Pudding

The Prince of Canada is about to take a Princess and Ike is obsessed with the Royal Wedding.
05/11/2011
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S15 • E4
South America
T.M.I.

The T.M.I. scale is finally adjusted and the Pissed off and Angry Party celebrates.
05/18/2011
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S15 • E5
South America
Crack Baby Athletic Association

Kyle gets in on the ground floor of Cartman's latest business venture, The Crack Baby Athletic Association.
05/25/2011
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S15 • E6
South America
City Sushi

Butters is diagnosed with multiple personality disorder.
06/01/2011
Full Ep
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S15 • E7
South America
You're Getting Old

Just after Stan's 10th birthday, his worldview starts to change and so do his friendships.
06/08/2011
Full Ep
21:59

S15 • E8
South America
Ass Burgers

Cartman finds a unique way to cope with Asperger's Syndrome.
10/05/2011
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S15 • E9
South America
The Last of the Meheecans

Cartman joins the U.S. Border Patrol.
10/12/2011
Full Ep
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S15 • E10
South America
Bass to Mouth

The kids' most scandalous secrets are being leaked on an outrageous new gossip website.
10/19/2011
Full Ep
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S15 • E11
South America
Broadway Bro Down

After Randy takes Sharon to see a hit musical, he becomes Broadway's biggest fan.
10/26/2011
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S15 • E12
South America
1%

The 99% is ganging up on Eric Cartman.
11/02/2011
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S15 • E13
South America
A History Channel Thanksgiving

The boys are getting close to discovering the truth about the first Thanksgiving.
11/09/2011
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S15 • E14
South America
The Poor Kid

Kenny ends up in the foster care system after his parents are arrested.
11/16/2011
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S16 • E1
South America
Reverse Cowgirl

When one of the boys leaves the toilet seat up after he uses the bathroom, an unspeakable tragedy occurs.
03/14/2012
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S16 • E2
South America
Cash For Gold

Cartman launches his own gem shopping channel.
03/21/2012
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S16 • E3
South America
Faith Hilling

The kids are in danger when new trends start to evolve and shift at a rapid pace.
03/28/2012
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S16 • E4
South America
Jewpacabra

The town's big Easter Egg Hunt is in jeopardy when Cartman produces video evidence of a mysterious creature lurking in the woods.
04/04/2012