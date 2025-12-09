SOUTH PARK CONTINUES WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 1OTH AT 10pm ET/PT ON COMEDY CENTRAL WITH “THE CRAP OUT”
“THE CRAP OUT”: Satan’s due, Stan’s praying, and only a Christmas miracle can deliver the Antichrist on time.
New episodes will be available to stream on Paramount+ and On Demand with your TV Provider post-premiere.
Watch the Teaser:
The hit animated franchise, which celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2022, debuted on Comedy Central on August 13, 1997. Stan, Kyle, Cartman and Kenny were first seen in the animated short “The Spirit of Christmas,” and from there were launched into television history. Co-creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone are executive producers, along with Anne Garefino and Frank C. Agnone II. Eric Stough, Adrien Beard, Bruce Howell and Vernon Chatman are producers. Christopher Brion is the Creative Director of South Park Digital Studios. South Park’s website is SouthPark.cc.com.
