South Park at San Diego Comic-Con
South Park, Beavis & Butt-Head, And Digman! Set To Take The Stage On Thursday, July 24 At 6:45PM Featuring Trey Parker, Matt Stone, Mike Judge, and Andy Samberg
Trey Parker & Matt Stone Return to San Diego Comic-Con for the First Time in Nearly a Decade As Comedy Central’s Adult Animation Panel Takes Over Hall H
In Addition, Fans Can Step Into The World of South Park at San Diego Comic-Con, Including Interactive Photo Moments, Giveaways, Exclusive Merch, And More
New York, NY – (July 10 2025) – Comedy Central is bringing together an all-star lineup of animation and comedy legends for a can’t-miss Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2025. Marking their triumphant return to SDCC after nearly a decade, Trey Parker and Matt Stone (South Park) will join Mike Judge (Beavis & Butt-Head) and Andy Samberg (Digman!) for the Comedy Central Adult Animation panel on Thursday, July 24 at 6:45 PM in Hall H. Season 27 of South Park premieres Wednesday, July 23 at 10:00 PM ET/PT, followed by the season two premiere of Digman! at 10:30 PM ET/PT on Comedy Central.
In addition to the panel, fans will have the opportunity to step into the world of South Park at an immersive activation at Quartyard, 1301 Market St, San Diego, CA 92101. The experience will feature interactive photo moments, giveaways, exclusive merch, cosplay contests, trivia, karaoke and more — bringing the beloved franchise to life like never before.
Comedy Central Adult Animation: South Park, Beavis & Butt-Head, Digman!
- Thursday, July 24th; 6:45PM-7:45PM
- Hall H (San Diego Convention Center, 111 Harbor Dr, San Diego, CA 92101)
- The home for adult animation, Comedy Central, celebrates their upcoming slate with the creators and cast of the hit series South Park, Beavis & Butt-Head and Digman!. Trey Parker and Matt Stone, Mike Judge and Andy Samberg return to SDCC to share behind-the-scenes stories from over 30 years in animation.
- Talent attending: Trey Parker, Matt Stone, Mike Judge, and Andy Samberg
Step into the world of South Park at San Diego Comic-Con!
- Friday, July 25th and Saturday, July 26th; 11AM-11:30PM
- Quartyard (1301 Market St, San Diego, CA 92101)
- Free, immersive fan experience - open to the public
- Featuring interactive photo moments, fan favorite episodes and behind the scenes screenings, giveaways, exclusive merch, cosplay contests, trivia, karaoke and more.
- Cosplay categories include:
- Most Original Costume
- Most Creative Costume
- Best Stage Performance & Presentation of Costume
- Funniest Costume
- Best Couples Costume
- Best Cartman Costume
- Best Kenny Costume
- Best Kyle Costume
- Best Stan Costume
- Best Butters Costume
- Reservations for the South Park experience go live at 10A PT/1P ET on Monday, 7/14. Follow @SouthPark for updates.