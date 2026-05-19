SOUTH PARK’S 29TH SEASON TO PREMIERE WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 16TH

The hit animated franchise, which will be celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2027, debuted on Comedy Central on August 13, 1997. Stan, Kyle, Cartman and Kenny were first seen in the animated short “The Spirit of Christmas,” and from there were launched into television history. The show continues to be celebrated three decades after its debut, winning the Primetime Emmy for “Outstanding Animated Program” five times and receiving 20 nominations. South Parkwas included in the 2026 Television Academy Honors as their first ever animated honoree, as the Producers Guild Awards (PGA) first animated show to be included in Best Episodic comedy, and has also received awards and accolades from the American Film Institute (AFI), the Peabody Awards and the Critics Choice Association. In addition, South Parkwas the # 1 show on cable in 2025 among P18-49, including the return of S27 delivering the best average P18-49 share in 27 years and most watched season in six years. Co-creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone are executive producers, along with Anne Garefino and Frank C. Agnone II. Eric Stough, Adrien Beard, Bruce Howell and Vernon Chatman are producers. Christopher Brion is the Creative Director of South Park Digital Studios. South Park’s website is SouthPark.cc.com