SOUTH PARK’S 29TH SEASON TO PREMIERE WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 16TH
SOUTH PARK’S 29TH SEASON TO PREMIERE WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 16TH AT 10PM ET/PT ON COMEDY CENTRAL AND NEXT DAY ON PARAMOUNT+ IN THE U.S., CANADA AND AUSTRALIA
Additional New Episodes Will Premiere Wednesdays: September 30, October 14, October 28, November 11, November 25
Premiere Date Promo:
Trey Parker and Matt Stone Announcement on Instagram
Tuesday, May 19, 2026 - New York, NY - Comedy Central and Paramount+ today announced that the 29th season of the renowned series, South Park, will premiere Wednesday, September 16th at 10pm ET/PT on Comedy Central. New episodes will be available to stream on Paramount+ around the world, with next-day availability in the U.S., Canada and Australia. Additional new episodes will premiere on Wednesdays: September 30, October 14, October 28, November 11, and November 25.
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The hit animated franchise, which will be celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2027, debuted on Comedy Central on August 13, 1997. Stan, Kyle, Cartman and Kenny were first seen in the animated short “The Spirit of Christmas,” and from there were launched into television history. The show continues to be celebrated three decades after its debut, winning the Primetime Emmy for “Outstanding Animated Program” five times and receiving 20 nominations. South Parkwas included in the 2026 Television Academy Honors as their first ever animated honoree, as the Producers Guild Awards (PGA) first animated show to be included in Best Episodic comedy, and has also received awards and accolades from the American Film Institute (AFI), the Peabody Awards and the Critics Choice Association. In addition, South Parkwas the # 1 show on cable in 2025 among P18-49, including the return of S27 delivering the best average P18-49 share in 27 years and most watched season in six years. Co-creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone are executive producers, along with Anne Garefino and Frank C. Agnone II. Eric Stough, Adrien Beard, Bruce Howell and Vernon Chatman are producers. Christopher Brion is the Creative Director of South Park Digital Studios. South Park’s website is SouthPark.cc.com