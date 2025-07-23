SOUTH PARK’S 27TH SEASON PREMIERES WEDNESDAY, JULY 23RD AT 10pm ET/PT ON COMEDY CENTRAL WITH “SERMON ON THE ‘MOUNT”
“SERMON ON THE ‘MOUNT”: When the residents of South Park face their possible demise, Jesus returns to give them an important message.
The hit animated franchise, which celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2022, debuted on Comedy Central on August 13, 1997. Stan, Kyle, Cartman and Kenny were first seen in the animated short “The Spirit of Christmas,” and from there were launched into television history. Co-creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone are executive producers, along with Anne Garefino and Frank C. Agnone II. Eric Stough, Adrien Beard, Bruce Howell and Vernon Chatman are producers. Christopher Brion is the Creative Director of South Park Digital Studios. South Park’s website is SouthPark.cc.com.
