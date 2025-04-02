SOUTH PARK’S 27TH SEASON TO PREMIERE WEDNESDAY, JULY 9TH ON COMEDY CENTRAL
April 2, 2025 - New York, NY - Comedy Central today announced that the 27th season of the renowned series, South Park, will premiere Wednesday, July 9th.
The hit animated franchise South Park, which celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2022, debuted on Comedy Central August 13, 1997. Stan, Kyle, Cartman and Kenny were first seen in the animated short “The Spirit of Christmas,” and from there were launched into television history. Co-creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone are executive producers, along with Anne Garefino and Frank C. Agnone II. Eric Stough, Adrien Beard, Bruce Howell and Vernon Chatman are producers. Christopher Brion is the Creative Director of South Park Digital Studios. South Park’s website is SouthPark.cc.com.