AFTER 29 YEARS SOUTH PARK CHANGES ITS NAME
29th Season to Premiere Wednesday, September 16th, at 10PM ET/PT On Comedy Central and Next Day on Paramount+ In the U.S., Canada and Australia
September 8, 2026 - New York, NY — Following their Emmy win for Outstanding Animated Program, South Park is making a big change. Creators Trey Parker & Matt Stone announce: “Inspired by the bravery and patriotism of Apple and Google, we are changing the name of South Park to SOUTH AMERICA. We especially want to thank our parent company Paramount -- a Skydance Capitulation."
The 29th Season of the award-winning series will premiere Wednesday, September 16th, at 10pm ET/PT on Comedy Central. New episodes will be available to stream on Paramount+ around the world, with next-day availability in the U.S., Canada and Australia. Additional new episodes will premiere Wednesdays: September 30, October 14, October 28, November 11, November 25.
The hit animated franchise, which will be celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2027, debuted on Comedy Central on August 13, 1997. Stan, Kyle, Cartman and Kenny were first seen in the animated short “The Spirit of Christmas,” and from there were launched into television history. The show continues to be celebrated three decades after its debut, winning the Primetime Emmy for “Outstanding Animated Program” six times and receiving over 20 nominations. South Park was included in the 2026 Television Academy Honors as their first ever animated honoree, as the Producers Guild Awards (PGA) first animated show to be included in Best Episodic comedy, and has also received awards and accolades from the American Film Institute (AFI), the Peabody Awards and the Critics Choice Association (CCA). In addition, South Park was the # 1 show on cable in 2025 among P18-49, including the return of S27 delivering the best average P18-49 share in 27 years and most watched season in six years. Co-creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone are executive producers, along with Anne Garefino and Frank C. Agnone II. Eric Stough, Adrien Beard, Bruce Howell and Vernon Chatman are producers. Christopher Brion is the Creative Director of South Park Digital Studios. South Park’s website is SouthPark.cc.com.