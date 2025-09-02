“South Park” is all new Wednesday, September 3rd at 10pm ET/PT on Comedy Central
SOUTH PARK CONTINUES WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 3rd AT 10pm ET/PT ON COMEDY CENTRAL WITH “WOK IS DEAD”
Additional New Episodes Will Premiere Wednesday, And Wednesday, September 17th At 10pm ET/PT On Comedy Central.
“Wok is Dead”: Butters experiences the reality of tariffs when he has to buy a Labubu doll for his girlfriend’s birthday.
New episodes will be available to stream on Paramount+ and On Demand with your TV Provider post-premiere.
