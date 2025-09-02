“South Park” is all new Wednesday, September 3rd at 10pm ET/PT on Comedy Central

September 2, 2025 / 12:00 AM

  • SOUTH PARK CONTINUES WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 3rd AT 10pm ET/PT ON COMEDY CENTRAL WITH “WOK IS DEAD”

    Additional New Episodes Will Premiere Wednesday, And Wednesday, September 17th At 10pm ET/PT On Comedy Central.

  • “Wok is Dead”: Butters experiences the reality of tariffs when he has to buy a Labubu doll for his girlfriend’s birthday.

    New episodes will be available to stream on Paramount+ and On Demand with your TV Provider post-premiere.

    Watch the Teaser:

Subscribe for South Park announcements and offers

Be among the first fans to be notified of South Park news and get exclusive offers for upcoming events.

By clicking Subscribe, you confirm that you have read and agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge our Privacy Policy and you agree to receive marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers) and other information from South Park and the Paramount family of companies. You understand that you can unsubscribe at any time. A.W.E.S.O.M.- O will not make fun of you or tell your secrets to other people or stuff.