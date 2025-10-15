SOUTH PARK CONTINUES WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 15TH AT 10pm ET/PT ON COMEDY CENTRAL WITH “TWISTED CHRISTIAN"

October 15, 2025 / 12:00 AM

  • SOUTH PARK CONTINUES WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 15TH AT 10pm ET/PT ON COMEDY CENTRAL WITH “TWISTED CHRISTIAN"

    Additional New Episodes Will Premiere Wednesdays: October 29th, November 12th, November 26th, And December 10th

  • “Twisted Christian”: Cartman is possessed and may be the key to stopping the Antichrist.

    New episodes will be available to stream on Paramount+ and On Demand with your TV Provider post-premiere.

    Watch the Teaser:

