SOUTH PARK CONTINUES WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 15TH AT 10pm ET/PT ON COMEDY CENTRAL WITH “TWISTED CHRISTIAN"
Additional New Episodes Will Premiere Wednesdays: October 29th, November 12th, November 26th, And December 10th
“Twisted Christian”: Cartman is possessed and may be the key to stopping the Antichrist.
New episodes will be available to stream on Paramount+ and On Demand with your TV Provider post-premiere.
Watch the Teaser: