South Park
Clip 1
Season 27 E 2 • 08/07/2025
Kyle and Wendy are fed up with someone spewing hate at South Park Elementary, and surprisingly it's not Cartman. Meanwhile Mr. Mackey gets fired.
03:12
Jesus In SchoolSouth ParkS27 E1
Cartman is shocked to learn that his favorite radio program has been cancelled by the president. Meanwhile, angry about people being mocked for their compassion, in the United States and at South Park elementary, PC Principal institutes a new policy.
07/23/2025
02:03
He Trumped UsSouth ParkS27 E1
Settling with the President will cost the residents of South Park more than they bargained for.
07/23/2025
02:01
It's JesusSouth ParkS27 E1
Jesus shows up just in time to save the town of South Park.
07/23/2025
02:16
Introducing the Director of Homeland SecuritySouth ParkS27 E2
Kristi Noem does what's hard and inspires the new recruits at ICE.
08/07/2025
02:19
Welcome to Mar-a-LagoSouth ParkS27 E2
The President welcomes Mr. Mackey to Mar-a-Lago, a magical place where anything can happen.
08/07/2025
01:35
WOKE Students PWNED!South ParkS27 E2
Clyde asks the students of South Park Elementary to "prove him wrong." Cartman takes on Clyde
08/07/2025
00:45
#RespectClydesAuthoritySouth ParkS27 E2
After learning about Clyde's Podcast, Cartman needs to see it for himself.
08/07/2025
02:40
02:50
No Place for TegridySouth ParkS27 E3
Sharon helps Randy come down from his Ketamine bender and the Marsh family sells Tegridy Farms.
08/20/2025
01:36
Did you Bring Me a Gift?South ParkS27 E3
In order to make a deal with the President, Randy offers the President an incredible gift.
08/20/2025
02:24
Mr. Towelie Goes to WashingtonSouth ParkS27 E3
The team at Techridy makes a bold plan to help their business and sends Towelie to Washington D.C.
08/20/2025
01:13
Welcome to TechridySouth ParkS27 E3
Here at Techridy Solutions, at the intersection of nature and technology, we see more than plants. We see a connected world... and holes.
08/20/2025
02:41
Anything is PossibleSouth ParkS27 E3
Randy and Towelie turn to ChatGPT and microdosing Ketamine to help them start a new business and change the world
08/20/2025
01:37
Thanks, Guy!South ParkS27 E3
After a busy day accepting gifts, praise, and reassurances, the president tries to spend some time with Satan.
08/20/2025
02:18
What is a LabubuSouth ParkS27 E4
As the Labubu craze sweeps through South Park Elementary, Nelly and Betsy get sent to the Counselor's office for fighting.
09/04/2025
02:39
He Is Pregnant!South ParkS27 E4
Everyone at Fox News celebrates as their wildest dreams come true.
09/04/2025