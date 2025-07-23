South Park

Bullying Jesus
South ParkS27 E1

Stan and Jesus are sent to the Principals office.
07/23/2025
03:12

Jesus In School
South ParkS27 E1

Cartman is shocked to learn that his favorite radio program has been cancelled by the president. Meanwhile, angry about people being mocked for their compassion, in the United States and at South Park elementary, PC Principal institutes a new policy.
07/23/2025
02:03

He Trumped Us
South ParkS27 E1

Settling with the President will cost the residents of South Park more than they bargained for.
07/23/2025
02:01

It's Jesus
South ParkS27 E1

Jesus shows up just in time to save the town of South Park.
07/23/2025
01:21

Dora Gets Detained
South ParkS27 E2

Mr. Mackey goes on his first raid with ICE.
08/07/2025
02:16

Introducing the Director of Homeland Security
South ParkS27 E2

Kristi Noem does what's hard and inspires the new recruits at ICE.
08/07/2025
02:19

Welcome to Mar-a-Lago
South ParkS27 E2

The President welcomes Mr. Mackey to Mar-a-Lago, a magical place where anything can happen.
08/07/2025
01:35

WOKE Students PWNED!
South ParkS27 E2

Clyde asks the students of South Park Elementary to "prove him wrong." Cartman takes on Clyde
08/07/2025
00:45

#RespectClydesAuthority
South ParkS27 E2

After learning about Clyde's Podcast, Cartman needs to see it for himself.
08/07/2025
00:47

I'm Master Debating, Mom
South ParkS27 E2

Cartman gets caught masterdebating.
08/07/2025
02:40

Clip 1
South ParkS27 E2

08/07/2025
02:50

No Place for Tegridy
South ParkS27 E3

Sharon helps Randy come down from his Ketamine bender and the Marsh family sells Tegridy Farms.
08/20/2025
01:36

Did you Bring Me a Gift?
South ParkS27 E3

In order to make a deal with the President, Randy offers the President an incredible gift.
08/20/2025
02:24

Mr. Towelie Goes to Washington
South ParkS27 E3

The team at Techridy makes a bold plan to help their business and sends Towelie to Washington D.C.
08/20/2025
01:13

Welcome to Techridy
South ParkS27 E3

Here at Techridy Solutions, at the intersection of nature and technology, we see more than plants. We see a connected world... and holes.
08/20/2025
02:41

Anything is Possible
South ParkS27 E3

Randy and Towelie turn to ChatGPT and microdosing Ketamine to help them start a new business and change the world
08/20/2025
01:37

Thanks, Guy!
South ParkS27 E3

After a busy day accepting gifts, praise, and reassurances, the president tries to spend some time with Satan.
08/20/2025
02:18

What is a Labubu
South ParkS27 E4

As the Labubu craze sweeps through South Park Elementary, Nelly and Betsy get sent to the Counselor's office for fighting.
09/04/2025
02:39

He Is Pregnant!
South ParkS27 E4

Everyone at Fox News celebrates as their wildest dreams come true.
09/04/2025
01:16

Is the President Fucking Satan?
South ParkS27 E4

It's the question on everyone's mind!
09/04/2025
01:58

These Kids Are in Trouble
South ParkS27 E4

During a staff meeting, Jesus raises concerns about Labubus at school and learns they are an even bigger problem than he feared.
09/04/2025